Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $413.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

