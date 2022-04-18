Brokerages Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million.
Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 442,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,881.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.