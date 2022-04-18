Brokerages Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 442,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,881.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.