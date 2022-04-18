Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will report $389.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.00 million and the lowest is $380.01 million. Enova International reported sales of $259.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,631 shares of company stock worth $426,593. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Enova International by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

