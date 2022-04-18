Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.08. Fiverr International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

