Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.08. Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FVRR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $63.75 on Friday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

