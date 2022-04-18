Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.08. Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $63.75 on Friday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
About Fiverr International (Get Rating)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
