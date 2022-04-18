Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $151.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.64 million. Immatics reported sales of $8.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $184.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $548.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

