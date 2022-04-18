Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $151.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.64 million. Immatics reported sales of $8.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $184.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.
A number of analysts have issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
