Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the lowest is $3.86. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $16.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.73 to $17.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.02. 1,731,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

