Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of MTSI opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.