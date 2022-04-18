Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. MetLife reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of MET stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.