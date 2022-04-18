Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.16). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,473. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,632 shares of company stock worth $634,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

