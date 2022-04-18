Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $715.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.80 million and the highest is $844.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 461,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

