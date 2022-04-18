Brokerages Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.78 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

