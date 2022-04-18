Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will report $48.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.57 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $41.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $228.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.32 million to $230.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SeaSpine stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

