Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.89. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,024 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,709,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

