Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,774. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. Starbucks has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

