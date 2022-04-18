Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target at $29.67

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

ACET stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $112,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $499,160. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

