Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $54.67

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:ACC opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.47 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after purchasing an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $231,606,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

