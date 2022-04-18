Brokerages Set Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDE opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.99.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

