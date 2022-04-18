Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) PT at $68.22

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.22.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.