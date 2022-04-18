Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Target Price at C$707.02

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$707.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,850.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

TSE EDV opened at C$34.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.50 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 30.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.45.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

