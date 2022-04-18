Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $175.82

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.82.

A number of analysts have commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

FNV opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

