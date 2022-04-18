Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target at $15.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMDA opened at $3.25 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

