Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Target Price at $496.67

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $496.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of HSBC opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 22.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

