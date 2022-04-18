Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price at $26.10

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.96) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.52) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.24) to €27.00 ($29.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

