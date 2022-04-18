Brokerages Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Target Price at $43.25

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 950,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.