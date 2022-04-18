Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Target Price at $40.25

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

