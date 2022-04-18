Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) PT at C$97.95

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.95.

MG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$76.59 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of C$70.16 and a one year high of C$126.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$84.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.63. The stock has a market cap of C$22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 10.4115669 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

