Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $63.75

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NHI opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

