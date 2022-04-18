Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $94.73

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

