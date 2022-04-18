Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $32.00

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sapiens International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

