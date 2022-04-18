Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $51.36

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE opened at $36.77 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

