Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT at $25.88

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPZEF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $18.03 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.