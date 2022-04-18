Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $262.11

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,683.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $170.85 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

