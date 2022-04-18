Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Target Price at $4.17

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

