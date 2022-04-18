Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$36.33

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of TRQ opened at C$37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
