Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$36.33

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ opened at C$37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.