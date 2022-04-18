Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $19.76

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.61 on Friday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in UBS Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in UBS Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

