Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $19.76

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.76.

Several research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after buying an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,078,000 after buying an additional 548,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after buying an additional 167,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.61 on Friday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

