Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target at $114.88

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBJF. Cowen began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.