Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $65.80

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

VRNT opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -757.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at $49,302,626.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

