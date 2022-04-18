Brokerages Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) PT at $56.40

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,754 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,500,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 1,524,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

