Brokerages Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Target Price at $59.33

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Worldline from €74.00 ($80.43) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($65.22) to €49.00 ($53.26) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Worldline has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

