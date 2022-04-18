Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BIP opened at $66.73 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,693,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

