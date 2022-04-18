Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEP. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 212,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

