Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BRKL opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.
About Brookline Bancorp (Get Rating)
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
