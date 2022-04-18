Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 226,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

