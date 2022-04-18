Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,234,000 after buying an additional 3,629,143 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,124 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

