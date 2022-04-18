Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 293,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,772. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $80.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.
