Brown & Brown (BRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRO opened at $71.26 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

