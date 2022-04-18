Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $71.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 150,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 170,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 101,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

