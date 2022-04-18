BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $34.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA increased its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

