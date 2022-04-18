BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of BRP opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

